CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was killed, and another was seriously injured in a southwest Charlotte shooting, according to CMPD.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. on the 4500 block of Rose Ridge Place near Pressley Road.

The homicide is believed to be drug-related.

“I get it. The community should always remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings,” said Maj. Dave Robinson. “Practice good crime prevention techniques. Clearly, don’t be involved in the drug trade.”

Police say they responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service. Upon arrival, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medic pronounced one victim deceased on the scene, and the other was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.t

“Most importantly, take care of each other,” Robinson added.

