HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has died and a juvenile was taken to a hospital following a car accident involving a police vehicle and a motorcycle, according to the Hickory Police Department.

Around 10:40 Friday night, police attempted to stop a motorcycle going west on Highway 70 SW near 4th Street SW for careless and reckless driving and failing to show a license plate.

The officer activated his blue lights and siren and followed the motorcycle. As they got to the intersection of Highway 70 SW and 13th Street SW, a Honda Odyssey minivan entered the intersection and was struck by the police vehicle, officials said.

The driver of the Honda, a 38-year-old female, was pronounced dead at the scene. A juvenile in the car was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the officer and front seat passenger in the police vehicle were taken to a hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The motorcycle involved in the pursuit did not stop and left the scene.

The driver of the police vehicle has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an administrative investigation, according to officials.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the identity of the motorcyclist is asked to call the North Carolina State Highway Patrol or the Hickory Police Department.