BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was injured in a stabbing on Tuesday in Connelly Springs, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 210 Childers Street in Connelly Springs.

Deputies said as they arrived at the area, they found one person suffering from stab wounds. That person was transported to UNC Blueridge, Valdese to be treated.

Authorities said the person is in stable condition at this time.

This remains an ongoing, active investigation.