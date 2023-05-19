CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was killed in a shooting Friday morning in north Charlotte, according to Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The deadly shooting happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 19, in the 2400 block of Julia Avenue.

As CMPD officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a person with gunshot wounds. Medic pronounced the person deceased at the scene.

Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation, and Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.