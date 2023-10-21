GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was killed in a reported shooting and fire early Saturday morning in Gaston County, according to authorities.

Gaston County Police said at 2:13 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, they were called to the area of Brentwood Lane, near Stanley, to assist the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office.

One person was found deceased at the scene.

“This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no known danger to the community,” Gaston County Police said Saturday. “Officers are in the early stages of the investigation.”

The Gaston County Police Department is currently conducting a criminal investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Gaston County Police at 704-866-3320 or Gaston County Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.