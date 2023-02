CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was shot and injured on the ramp from northbound I-77 to northbound I-85 Friday morning, according to officials.

Medic confirmed that one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A NCDOT camera showed a closure to one of the two lanes on the ramp.

No information about what led up to the incident was immediately available.