MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has been rushed to the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting Sunday afternoon in Matthews, Medic confirmed.

The shooting happened Sunday, July 30, at the Exxon gas station in the 11200 block of East Independence Boulevard.

Medic reports one person was shot and taken to Atrium CMC for serious injuries.

No word on the circumstances surrounding the shooting at this time, or if any arrests have been made.