CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was shot and injured in the parking lot of a Harris Teeter in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to officials.

Police said the shooting happened in the 4000 block of Berewick Town Center Drive in the Steele Creek neighborhood.

A person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Medic said.

Witnesses told Queen City News that two men were fighting in an SUV in the parking lot when they exited the vehicle. One of them reportedly had a gun and shot the other.

Witnesses also said they saw the suspect get taken into custody near the scene of the shooting.

Queen City News is working to learn more about what led up to the shooting and to confirm a suspect was arrested.