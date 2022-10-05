CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was shot and killed outside of the Fox & Hound restaurant in north Charlotte late Tuesday night after a fight happened inside, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened at the restaurant located in the 9300 block of Center Lake Drive around 11 p.m. on October 4.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound who was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

CMPD said its initial investigation revealed that a fight took place inside the restaurant before the shooting happened outside.

Detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide. Police did not mention any potential suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.