RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There was a large police presence after a shooting at the North Hills shopping center Sunday night.

The shooting was reported just after 7:20 p.m. near the Regal movie theater at North Hills at 4150 Main at North Hills Street, according to Raleigh police.

Police said the person who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police later said the victim suffered injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

One person was detained after the shooting and was being questioned by officers, according to police.

Photo by Matt Giles/CBS 17

Streets in the shopping center are closed at the traffic circle just before Fink’s Jewelers and Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream.

No other information was released by police about the shooting.

Sunday night’s shooting comes just over two weeks after a person was shot across the street at Kings Bowling at 141 Park at North Hills Street.

That shooting happened just before 12:15 a.m. on November 12. A man suffered a graze wound in the shooting outside Kings Bowling.