SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 10-year-old child was injured in a shooting late Tuesday night in Salisbury, according to the police department.

The shooting occurred at 8:56 p.m. Tuesday, August 8, in the 1500 block of North Jackson Street.

As Salisbury officers arrived at the scene, they found a 10-year-old child that had been shot. The child was rushed to Baptist hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

Salisbury Police said this shooting involving the child appears to be an isolated incident and there is ‘no active threat to the surrounding community.’

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Lt. David Scott who is with the sheriff’s office, had responded to the area where it was reported that a child was injured.

As Lt. Scott arrived at the scene, a vehicle in the area sped toward him, trying to hit him. Those inside the vehicle also began firing shots at the deputy, the sheriff’s office explained.

Lt. Scott fired shots back at the suspects in the vehicle. The vehicle then drove a short distance away after the shootout and crashed.

Four suspects inside the vehicle got out, and continued to fire shots towards Lt. Scott, the sheriff’s office said. At this time, no injuries have been reported between Lt. Scott and the suspects involved. No word on if the suspects were taken into custody at this time.

The Salisbury Police Department and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate these incidents. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Sgt. Hill at 704-638-5333.