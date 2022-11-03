LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Morganton man is facing charges after investigators said they seized over 100 grams of cocaine during a traffic stop in Lenoir, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they pulled over Daniel Jerod Perkins, 35, near Hartland Road in Lenoir around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

During the traffic stop, a police K-9 alerted to the smell of narcotics from inside the man’s vehicle. Deputies searched the vehicle and found around 106 grams of cocaine, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators also seized $1,200 in cash and Perkins’ 2008 Cadillac Escalade.

The drugs seized are estimated to be worth $21,200, according to the N.C. State Drug Guidelines.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said it encourages anyone with information about the sale of illegal drugs to contact law enforcement.