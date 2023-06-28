CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The U.S. Marshal Service is offering a $10,000 reward for a West Virginia murder suspect with ties to North Carolina.

The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia CUFFED Task Force and the Huntington Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating Charleston resident Matthew Jaquez Daughtery for a first-degree murder warrant.

The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia CUFFED Task Force is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Charleston man wanted by the U.S. Marshals and Huntington Police Department for a first-degree murder warrant: https://t.co/SkFZcTWOkw pic.twitter.com/VYWMTFEhr1 — U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) June 28, 2023

In April, the U.S. Marshal Service offered a $5,000 reward.

Daughtery, aka Doobie, 24, and three other men are believed to have conspired to murder a Huntington man in November 2022. While law enforcement took the others into custody in January, Daughtery remains on the run.

In a press release, investigators shared more information about Daughtery’s appearance. Daughtery has multiple tattoos on his neck, chest, and arms, including a distinct “M” tattoo on his right arm and a “D” on his left arm, as well as a “WV.” On his neck, Daughtery has tattoos of a marijuana leaf, lips, and smoke.

Authorities released additional information in the press release.

Daughtery may continue to commit crimes to aid his evasion by selling dangerous drugs.

Daughtery remains in close contact with his family and other criminal associates while on the run.

Daughtery was attempting to obtain his commercial driving license.

Daughtery is a habitual marijuana user and frequently visited West Virginia “smoke shops.” It is unlikely he has stopped his marijuana use and may continue to frequent those establishments.

Investigators have learned that Daughtery has a pet French Bull Dog named “Chapo” or “Chapos” that is dark in color.

Daughtery has strong connections to the Charleston and Beckley areas and ties in Ohio, Virginia, and North Carolina.

On November 30, 2022, the Huntington Police Department responded to a shooting and discovered Christopher Johnson, 40, with gunshot wounds. Emergency personnel transported Johnson to St. Mary’s Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. After Johnson died, authorities learned of the alleged conspiracy to kill Johnson.

Anyone with information about Daughtery’s location should call the USMS Tip Hotline at 1-877-926-8332 or the USMS Southern District of West Virginia at 304-347-5136. Tips can also be submitted online via the USMS Tips App. All tips are kept confidential.