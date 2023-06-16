CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are actively searching for those responsible in a shooting that killed an 11-year-old boy in north Charlotte Thursday night.

The deadly shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. June 15, in the 5600 block of Sunwalk Court. Officers had responded to the area for an assault with a deadly weapon.

Charlotte Fire and Medic arrived at the scene prior to officers and located the child. Police said the young boy was transported to Atrium Main Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

This case remains active and ongoing.