WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 12-year-old has died after she and another victim were shot in Winston-Salem on Sunday.

This shooting, on Southdale Avenue, was one of five shootings in the Winston-Salem city limits over the weekend. Four of the victims in these shootings were underage, with a 3-month-old baby almost caught in the crossfire.

Saturday

Around 3:30 p.m., Winston-Salem police responded to simultaneous shooting calls on Rich Avenue and Mount Zion Place.

On Rich Avenue, a 55-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound to the back. Police say she had been shot by someone driving by while standing on the sideway. The suspect then drove around the corner to Mount Zion Place, where an 18-year-old man was shot in the leg.

The vehicle used in the shootings was found abandoned.

Both victims are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Sunday

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 3 p.m. on Southdale Avenue. There was evidence at the scene of gunfire but no one at the scene. A short while later, a 12-year-old girl was brought into an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 24-year-old man was also brought to the hospital after the Southdale Avenue shooting and his injuries are not life-threatening.

Eight hours later, around 11:30 p.m., police responded to Gholson Street about a shooting and found a 15-year-old victim inside a home nearby, who told police they had been shot while walking down the street. The victim was taken to the hospital and is stable.

While canvassing Gholson Street, officers found that another home had been shot into. The residents of the home were not hurt.

Monday

A little over an hour after the Gholson Street shooting, just before 1 a.m., police got a report of a shooting and car crash on Thomasville Road.

Police say that the victims inside the car told them that they were driving in the area and attempted to pass a car stopped on Thomasville Road when their vehicle was shot into. The driver lost control of the vehicle and it crashed into the home.

A 20-year-old woman and a 17-year-old in the car had been shot. A 3-month-old baby and a 22-year-old man were not hit by gunfire and were unharmed and no one inside the house was hurt.