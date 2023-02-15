CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities rescued 22 dogs from a dog fighting and breeding operation in Chesterfield County last week, according to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said Animal Control officers answered an animal cruelty complaint on February 6 at a property on Smith Lane.
After an investigation, the officer said they uncovered a dog fighting ring and breeding operation.
In total, 13 adult dogs and 9 puppies were rescued from the scene.
Deputies said Derwayne Terry Miller was arrested on weapon, drug and animal abuse and neglect charges.