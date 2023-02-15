Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities rescued 22 dogs from a dog fighting and breeding operation in Chesterfield County last week, according to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Animal Control officers answered an animal cruelty complaint on February 6 at a property on Smith Lane.

After an investigation, the officer said they uncovered a dog fighting ring and breeding operation.

In total, 13 adult dogs and 9 puppies were rescued from the scene.

Deputies said Derwayne Terry Miller was arrested on weapon, drug and animal abuse and neglect charges.