CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching for the person who shot up a house full of kids early Friday morning, injuring a 13-year-old.

CMPD said the 13-year-old boy was inside a home on Flagler Lane in northwest Charlotte with his mom and two girls, a 1-year-old and an 11-year-old, when someone came up and unloaded bullets into the home.

One neighbor says she has lived in the neighborhood for 20 years and has only seen police there probably one other time.

Bullet holes were found on a shutter, the window, the siding and a car. They dot the path of a gunman who shot up a home full of kids, hitting one of them.

“My sister was in the garage, and she just heard a whole bunch of gunshots, and she was scared, and she just ran out and got immediately on the floor,” said Larry Brown, a neighbor.

The gunfire woke up the neighborhood.

“We just heard a gun clip going off, you know like an Army-gun repeating sound,” said another neighbor who did not want to be identified.

One neighbor got a panicked call from his family members and rushed home.

“I just got off work immediately and came home, just to make sure everything was alright,” said Brown.

Police say someone came up to the Pinebrook neighborhood home and started shooting in the middle of the night, not caring who was inside.

“You just wonder what happened to make somebody want to come and shoot up a house and knowing that there were other kids in there,” said the neighbor.

The 13-year-old was shot in the leg and sent to a children’s hospital.

“It’s just sad, kids should not be targeted by bullets,” said the neighbor. “Kids should be happy, playing, getting ready for spring break.”

Neighbors say the family only moved in recently.

“Just praying for the kid that got shot,” said Brown.

Even though police do not believe the shooting was random, neighbors are keeping their guard up.

“Not so much worried, just cautious about what’s going on,” said Brown.

No information has been released about a suspect. Detectives say it’s unclear whether the shooter fired from a car or how exactly they got to the house.