GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – 14 dogs were rescued in a suspected dog fighting ring in downtown Gastonia, Gastonia Police and the Humane Society said Wednesday.

“It’s always haunting…seeing what the dogs have had to endure and thinking about how they’ve suffered,” said Jessica Johnson, senior director of the Humane Society of the United States’ animal rescue team. “We are grateful to the Gaston County Police Department for intervening on behalf of these dogs. No animal deserves to suffer the way these dogs have, but this is the last day they will have to live like this.”

The Humane Society of the United Sates assists the Gaston County Police Department in the rescue of 14 dogs from from an alleged dogfighting situation.

A warrant was served at a residential location on East 6th Ave. around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday near downtown Gastonia where the group says 14 dogs were rescued. The dogs showed signs indicating they were being used for dog fighting. Dog fighting paraphernalia was also seized.

No arrests have been made yet.

“The Gaston County police are grateful for the assistance and partnership with the HSUS in our ongoing commitment to ending this type of animal cruelty,” said Captain Kyle Yancey.