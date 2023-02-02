KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 14-year-old was arrested Thursday in connection to the death of a Charlotte teen found shot to death in a vehicle after it crashed into a Kannapolis home last week, according to the Kannapolis Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a shooting around 11 p.m. on Jan. 26 near a home on Elwood Street.

17-year-old Ty’el Hankins, a Charlotte resident, was found suffering from gunshot wounds inside, authorities said.

Two other juveniles that were believed to have been involved in the incident were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

On Thursday, authorities confirmed that a 14-year-old was identified as the suspect and is in police custody.