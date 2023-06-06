CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three teenagers have now been charged in connection to a murder that happened in north Charlotte last November, according to CMPD.

On Wednesday, May 31, Charlotte’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team arrested two 16-year-olds for their involvement in the murder of 21-year-old Quantarrius Sturdivant.

Police said one teen has been charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery and murder. The second teen has been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and murder.

The two teens being charged are in addition to a 14-year-old who was arrested on May 26 in connection to this case. The 14-year-old has been charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

All three teenagers have been transported to a juvenile detention facility.

CMPD said the murder occurred on November 29, 2022, in the 2300 block of Rachel Street. As officers arrived at the crime scene, they located Sturdivant with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by Medic.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.