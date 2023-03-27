CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A teenager was killed early Sunday morning after police said he crashed a stolen car on south Tryon Street in Charlotte’s Steele Creek neighborhood.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded to the crash around 12:19 a.m. on the 1700 block of South Tryon Street.

Officers said they found an overturned 2015 Kia Optima with heavy front-end damage and a 2015 GMC Acadia with major front-end damage.

The driver of the Kia, identified as 15-year-old Ri’chard Anthony Donell Davis, was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic.

The 44-year-old driver of the GMC was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicated that the Kia was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on South Tryon when the driver lost control, crossed into oncoming traffic and struck the GMC in the front driver’s side.

Police said the Kia had been reported stolen two days before the crash.

Speed was determined to be a factor in the crash on the part of Davis, CMPD said. It is unknown if impairment is a factor. Toxicology results are still pending.