IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — From August to October of 2023, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office arrested 16 people on multiple felony drug charges.

The list of suspects includes 15 with criminal histories, six of whom are currently on probation for various crimes, and one who is a verified gang member, officials said.

The suspects range in age from 18 to 41 years old, all with at least one drug-related charge.

