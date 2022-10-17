Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Officers found 17 shell casings after gunshots were fired into an apartment in Rock Hill early Monday morning, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a report of shots fired around 2:40 a.m. at an apartment on Riverview Road.

Four adults on the scene told police they were woken up by numerous gunshots.

Officers saw damage to the apartment walls and a back glass door, police said.

In total, officers said they found 17 shell casings during the initial investigation.

No information about a potential motive or suspect was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rock Hill Police Department at 803-329-7293.