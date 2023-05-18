CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 17-year-old was killed after a northwest Charlotte shooting Thursday evening, according to CMPD.

The incident happened around 5:45 p.m. on the 7300 block of Larwill Lane near Brookshire Boulevard.

Police say they responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with injuries and call for service and, upon arrival, found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics rushed the teen to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased from his injuries.

A person of interest was located and taken into custody on weapon charges.