SHELBY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed late Tuesday night outside of an apartment complex in Shelby, the Shelby Police Department confirms with Queen City News.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

The fatal shooting happened around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at an apartment complex located in the 800 block of Logan Street.

Police tell QCN that the teenager, identified as Deshawn Jones, was discovered shot to death outside of the apartment complex. No suspects have been identified at this time.

Shelby Police said officers did respond to a second ‘shots fired’ call Tuesday evening, but they are not sure at this time if the two shootings are related.

This remains an open and ongoing investigation.