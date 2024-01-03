CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An 18-year-old is facing murder charges after a teen was found shot to death last October in north Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Wednesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 3 a.m. Sunday, October 29th near 5000 Acorn Forest Lane in north Charlotte. Lawahon Hutchinson, 19, was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on scene.

Over time, detectives were able to identify Eric Caldwell, 18, as the suspect. He was arrested early Wednesday morning, CMPD said. He faces murder charges and firing into an occupied property.

Operations command, CSI, CFD, Medic, and victim services were among the departments that responded to the scene. Det. Tisdale is the lead on the case.