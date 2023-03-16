HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Hickory Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a teenager who is wanted for attempted murder.
BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox
Toland Huff Jr., 18, of Hickory, is wanted in connection to a shooting incident that occurred at 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, at the Sunny Valley Apartments.
Authorities said Huff fired several shots into two apartments, one occupied and one unoccupied. No one was injured, police said.
- Uber rolls out ‘Record My Ride’ feature in more cities — are there privacy concerns?
- What you need to know about this week’s banking crisis
- New Jan. 6 footage shows Grassley just feet away from rioters, Chansley
- Ohio teachers retirement fund takes massive hit in Silicon Valley Bank collapse
- 18-year-old wanted for attempted murder in Hickory apartment complex shooting: Police
Police said Huff left the crime scene in a red Toyota Avalon. If anyone has information about Huff’s whereabouts or this incident, you’re asked to call Hickory Police at 828-328-5551.