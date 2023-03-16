HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Hickory Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a teenager who is wanted for attempted murder.

Toland Huff Jr., 18, of Hickory, is wanted in connection to a shooting incident that occurred at 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, at the Sunny Valley Apartments.

Authorities said Huff fired several shots into two apartments, one occupied and one unoccupied. No one was injured, police said.

Police said Huff left the crime scene in a red Toyota Avalon. If anyone has information about Huff’s whereabouts or this incident, you’re asked to call Hickory Police at 828-328-5551.