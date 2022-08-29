BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man is facing charges after 18 pounds of meth was seized in Burke County, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

A multijurisdictional investigation resulted in the seizure of approximately 18 pounds of meth on Friday, the sheriff’s office said. In addition, Jesus Enriquez, 45, of Georgia, was arrested and faces multiple charges including trafficking and possession.

Enriquez was held on a $1 million secured bond and had his first court appearance on Monday.

One pound of meth on average can cost $2,500 to $5,000, according to AddictionResource.net.