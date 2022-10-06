LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people are facing charges after a lengthy investigation into illegal drugs being sold from a home in Lincolnton, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the investigation was centered on a home in the 1500 block of Stonecroft Drive after deputies received numerous complaints about the illegal activity from citizens.

Investigators said they identified John Egil Johnsen, Jr., 39, and Renee Margaret Dubois, 40, as the suspects involved in drug activity. They also made controlled purchases of methamphetamine and heroin from the home, the sheriff’s office said.

John Egil Johnsen, Jr. and Renee Margaret Dubois (Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office)

On October 4, investigators and SWAT Team members executed a search warrant on the home. Johnsen was arrested inside and charged with two felony counts of sell or deliver a controlled substance Schedule I, two felony counts of sell or deliver a controlled substance Schedule II, two counts of maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance, and trafficking in opium or heroin.

He was issued a $60,000 bond.

Dubois was arrested during a traffic stop near the home and charged with two counts of maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance.

She was issued an $18,000 secured bond.