FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been arrested after robbing a sweepstakes business at gunpoint.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says that on August 17th around 5:15am deputies got called to a business on Old Hollow Road. They say that around 5am, the business was robbed at gunpoint. No one was hurt during the robbery.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

The suspects split up after leaving; one on foot and one in a vehicle. The suspect who left on foot was located shortly after the robbery and deputies worked to identify who left in the vehicle.

Robin Maria Rangel, 27, of Winston-Salem, has been arrested and charged with aid and abet an armed robbery.

Rangel got a $200,000.00 bond.

The other suspect, identified as Timothy Lloyd Harris, 34, of Winston-Salem, has been arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Harris received a $500,000.00 bond.