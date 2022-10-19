CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people are facing charges after police said a man was stabbed and thrown out of a stolen SUV in southwest Charlotte Monday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said they responded to the 8100-block of South Tryon Street on Oct. 17 and found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Investigators said surveillance video showed the victim getting out of a tan Lexus SUV on Whitehall Commons Center Drive. A detective reportedly recognized the SUV and identified it as stolen.

The SUV was then spotted leaving a parking lot on S. Tryon. Police said officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver refused to stop and led them on a pursuit.

The chase ended when the driver crashed on Tyvola Road near S Tryon St.

CMPD said the suspect ran from the SUV but was captured after a foot pursuit.

Investigators questioned the driver and a witness, who allegedly told them they saw the victim and a man identified as “Qu” fighting in the back seat.

They told police Que had thrown the victim out, but they both allegedly did not know he had been stabbed.

On Oct. 18, police identified “Qu” as Quinton Fredlaw, 40, and he was taken into custody.

The driver of the SUV, 43-year-old Donnell Harris, was also taken into custody after the pursuit.

Authorities said the stabbing victim was treated at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.