CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people are facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting outside of the Fox & Hound restaurant near Northlake mall last year, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said 21-year-old Jamielle Lamar Clements was shot and killed outside the restaurant and bar on October 4, 2022.

Family members told Queen City News after the shooting that Clements was killed after escorting a customer whose card was declined out of the business.

Clements’ brother alleged that the victim was told to escort the customer outside when the suspect turned around and shot him.

Video obtained from a nearby restaurant shows the moment the shooting occurred. Multiple shots can be heard as people outside the business react.

Police said the first arrest in the case was made on October 11, 2022, when Justice Davis was taken into custody and charged with felony accessory to murder after the fact.

A second arrest was made on December 8, 2022, when Keenan Lavar Doliveira was captured in the state of New York. He will be extradited back to Mecklenburg County in the coming weeks, police said.