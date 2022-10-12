RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two brothers are dead in what the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office described as a “murder-suicide.”

At about 4:55 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Huff Road in Archdale, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The caller said they were on the phone with a man who lived on Huff Road and was threatening to shoot himself.

At the scene, no one answered the door, so deputies forced their way in.

They found two men inside the home dead. One of the victims had stab wounds. The other had been shot.

The sheriff’s office later identified the victims as Scotty Craig Pierce and his brother Jackie Alan Pierce and determined the event was a murder-suicide.

FOX8 is told a neighbor spoke to one of the brothers as recently as Monday.