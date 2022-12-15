LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Business has changed drastically for a car dealership in Harnett County.

“It’s disheartening,” said John Hiester, owner of Hiester Automotive. “It happened in such a quick time; 20 minutes — they were in and out.”

The Lillington Police Department has continued to investigate after “multiple suspects” left the John Hiester Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Lillington with nearly $1 million worth of losses and damages.

Detectives said the thieves came around 4 a.m. Friday morning, broke the glass of the dealership and stole keys to several of the vehicles in the lot. After showing up with a U-Haul, police said the suspects took 12 high-end, specialty cars.

Hiester said the hit came during what should have been a great time for business with the holiday season.

“When you think about what’s going on around the world, the shortage of inventory, the chip shortage and all of the things that have restricted our ability to get inventory… and now we finally got inventory and we’re coming to our business selling season and 12 very exciting vehicles get jerked out of inventory; it’s a big deal to a store like us,” Hiester said.

Despite the huge loss, Hiester hasn’t given up hope that the vehicles will be returned. When two of the stolen cars were returned to the business Tuesday night, Hiester couldn’t hold back his excitement.

“I don’t know if we’ll get all the cars back, we’ve got two back, there’s hope; but most importantly, I hope they catch them because this has got to stop,” he said

Lillington police detectives on the case said they are working with several agencies and had received an anonymous tip.

Detectives said they located the two cars near a vacant home in Kannapolis — not far from Charlotte. Police are still searching for the other 10 cars as well as the suspects, and they’re asking for the community’s help.

Since Friday, Hiester has increased security at the business to make sure the thieves don’t come back.

“It’s not only us that it’s happened to. I have friends that are dealers in Charlotte and the Winston-Salem, High Point area and I have a dealer who’s been hit three times,” Hiester said.

Hiester believes his business was targeted because the Lillington location had a large inventory of specialty cars.

“When you look at who’ve they’ve hit so far, it’s been dealers like us who have those specialty, high performance vehicles in stock,” Hiester said.

Lillington police are still determining if the other crimes may be connected.

Police Det. Gardner said anyone with information can contact him at 910-893-0328.