CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man and woman were arrested Wednesday and charged with the murder of a woman found shot to death at a Morganton home last week, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said deputies and EMS responded to a report of a heart attack at a home on Clark Loop on February 10.

When they arrived, deputies found 41-year-old Brandi Deal suffering from gunshot wounds and a homicide investigation was opened.

During the investigation, detectives identified Dylan James Rogers, 30, and Tammy Duckworth Boone, 50, as suspects in Deal’s death.

Rogers and Boone were arrested on February 15 and charged with felony unspecified murder. They were placed in jail under no bond.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is still ongoing and additional charges are possible. Anyone with information is asked to call 828-438-5500.