CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two men are facing charges in the shooting death of a 25-year-old in northeast Charlotte last August, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said that on August 5, 2022, officers responded to a shooting just before 2 a.m. in the 8900 block of Avebury Drive, not far from W.T. Harris Blvd.

When they arrived, officers said they found Ontario Shukur Redfern, 25, with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic.

As the investigation continued, police said they identified two suspects involved in the case.

On Monday, March 6, officers arrested Zion Brown, 20, and Kenneth Cathcart, 25.

Brown was charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Cathcart was charged with felony accessory after the fact to murder.

CMPD said the investigation into the homicide is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.