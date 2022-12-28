CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two men are charged with the murder of a man found shot to death on the side of the road in Charlotte’s University City area earlier this month, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said 20-year-old David Lavell Manning was found shot along Katherine Kiker Road near Dalphon Jones Drive around 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 14.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives identified Jeremiah Cunningham, 20, and Josiah Evans-Bailey, also 20, as the two suspects in the shooting.

Officers encountered Cunningham at Atrium Health – University on the same day as the shooting, CMPD said. He was taken into custody without incident.

On December 22, Evans-Bailey turned himself in to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Both suspects were charged with murder.

Police said the investigation into the homicide remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak to a homicide detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.