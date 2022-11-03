MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two Charlotte teenagers have been arrested and several others are in the hospital following a police chase in a stolen vehicle that ended in a crash early Thursday morning, according to the Mooresville Police Department.

The incident began at 2:33 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, in the Gateway Blvd. area, police said.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Mooresville officers had been called to the scene for reports of breaking and entering into vehicles. As officers arrived at the scene, five suspects drove away in a stolen 2017 Kia Optima four-door sedan, authorities said.

MPD said the vehicle was eventually stopped with the use of a tire deflation device, which caused the stolen Kia to crash into a ‘fixed object’ in the area of HWY 70 and Hurley Road in Salisbury, police said.

A 16-year-old and two adults were treated and cleared at Rowan Regional Medical Center. A second 16-year-old and a 17-year-old remain hospitalized, MPD said.

MPD searched the vehicle and located three firearms, two of which have been confirmed as stolen. Kaylani Azija Dejesus, 18, of Charlotte, was charged with felony breaking or entering a motor vehicle, and felony larceny of a firearm. Dejesus was issued a $50,000 bond.

Keishawn Deyoung Hatchett, 19, of Charlotte, was charged with felony breaking or entering a motor vehicle, and felony larceny of a firearm. Hatchett was issued a $50,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.