CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two students have been charged after authorities said they made threats against Central Cabarrus High School online and brought a firearm onto school property and the school bus.

Concord Police said juvenile petitions have been issued on both students for possession of weapons on campus or educational property, which is a Class I felony in North Carolina.

One of the two teens has also been charged with assault by pointing a gun for pointing the firearm at another person while handling the weapon, police said.

Concord Police said on Saturday, April 1, they became aware of a social media video depicting a student with a firearm on the campus of Central Cabarrus High School.

Police said the incident shown in the video happened on March 31. A concerned student had reported the video to the School Resource Officer, prompting an investigation.

“Following an extensive investigation, officers determined that two students are responsible for having the firearm on school property and also on a school bus. There is no evidence to suggest that either student threatened, or intended to use, the firearm at school,” Concord Police said.

Current North Carolina juvenile privacy laws prevent disclosure of any identifying information regarding a juvenile accused of an act that would be a crime if committed by an adult.

This investigation remains ongoing, Additional interviews are being conducted to determine if any additional students were involved, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Concord Police at 704-920-5000. The public can also call Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-93CRIME to remain anonymous.