CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people were killed in a shooting in Charlotte’s South End neighborhood late Monday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a shooting around 11:47 p.m. in the 100 block of West Summit Avenue near the intersection with South Tryon Street.

Officers found a “female” suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead by Medic.

A “male subject” was also found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are investigating the deadly shooting as a homicide, police said. No details about a potential suspect or motive were released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.