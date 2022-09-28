FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An elderly mother and her 40-year-old son are dead following a shooting at a Fort Mill home, the York County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at a home on Saddle Ridge Road.

Betty Reynolds, 71, and her son, Barry Reynolds, 40, were both pronounced dead at the scene from what appeared to be gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office said. Both victims were related to each other.

There is no motive and no suspects are in custody. Investigators do not believe this was a random act, implying that this was targeted. This is being investigated by authorities as a homicide case.