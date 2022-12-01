ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN)—Two people were found dead with gunshot wounds in Rocky Mount, according to police.

Police responded to a shooting call around 6:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of Construction Drive.

Police said when “employees of the business were arriving to work, they observed the victims inside a vehicle in the employee parking lot.”

Police said “two small children” were found in the backseat of the car and were physically uninjured.

Officers said the children were taken to the hospital because of “exposure to cold temperatures for an extended time.”

The low temperature in Rocky Mount last night was 37 degrees.

Police are not releasing any names until next of kin is notified.

Rocky Mount police are actively investigating this.

If you know anything, call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.