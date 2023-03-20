CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people were killed in a shooting on The Plaza in northeast Charlotte Sunday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers responded to the shooting around 9:30 p.m. on March 19 in the 4400 block of The Plaza.

When officers arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Medic pronounced both of them dead at the scene.

Further information about the victims was not immediately released.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene to conduct the investigation.

CMPD said the investigation into the deadly shooting remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak to a homicide detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.