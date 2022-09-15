ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies say they have arrested two men in Halifax County after they were found with drugs and a stolen U-Haul out of Wake County.

Deputies say a camera system operated by the Roanoke Rapids Police Department notified them about a stolen vehicle in Roanoke Rapids Thursday.

It told them that a U-Haul vehicle reported missing out of Wake County had been detected in the area of US Highway 158, according to reports.

Deputies say they found the U-Haul at the intersection of US Highway 158 and Harrison St. in Roanoke Rapids.

A deputy who approached the U-Haul says he found the driver, 24-year-old Dykee Quashawn Harrison of Roanoke Rapids, and a passenger, 27-year-old Marcus Malachi Mobley of Morrisville.

After a search, the deputy says he found multiple identifications, credit and gift cards, cellphones, tablets, drug paraphernalia and Methamphetamine in the U-Haul.

The two men were arrested and taken to the Halifax County Detention Center.

Harrison was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of Methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He received a $15,000 bond.

Mobley is charged with possession of Methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is also charged with outstanding warrants from Jackson County for breaking, entering, common law forgery and possession of stolen goods.

He received a $55,000 bond.

Both men have court appearances scheduled for Friday in Halifax County.