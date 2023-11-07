CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two people were injured in separate shootings Monday, Charlotte-Meckelnburg Police confirmed with Queen City News on Tuesday.

The first incident occurred around Noon near 3000 Rodman Street and the Grier Heights community. A 15-year-old boy was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper right arm and was transported to an area medical center to be treated for minor injuries, CMPD said. CMPD said all parties involved were uncooperative.

The second incident occurred around 2:21 p.m. near 4913 Deerton Road in north Charlotte. A 21-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to an area medical center with serious injuries, CMPD said.

There is no mention of any suspects or arrests in either incident and both cases remain active investigations.