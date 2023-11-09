HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people were transported to the hospital following a shooting at a Hickory apartment complex on Wednesday.

Hickory Police tell Queen City News the double-shooting occurred Wednesday evening, Nov. 8, at Waverly Ridge Apartments.

Authorities said two people were injured in the shooting and taken to the hospital for treatment.

No word on the circumstances surrounding the shooting at this time, or if a suspect has been identified. Hickory Police said they plan to release more information Thursday.