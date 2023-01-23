ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two men are accused of stealing items from a tobacco shop in Rock Hill Saturday night after demanding cash from the register, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police said the incident happened at the Smokers Cabinet store on 114 Oakland Avenue.

Officers arrived and spoke with the caller who said two men entered the store and asked questions about products.

One of the suspects who was wearing a blue face mask and a dark-blue jacket walked around the counter and demanded the cash register be opened, police said.

When the register was not opened, the suspects reportedly began stealing items from the store before running out the door.

Police said the victim described both suspects as Black men in their early 20s. The second suspect was wearing a red face mask with a black jacket, police said.

Rock Hill Police said the case remains under investigation.