RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people have been arrested after fighting each other with weapons, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, Oct. 16, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Tillman Road in Rockingham in reference to an individual who was possibly being stabbed.

The first deputy to arrive saw one man bleeding from his and armed with a machete. Another man was found with injuries from his head and had been armed with what appeared to be a hammer, officials said.

Both were treated for injuries at a local hospital. Once they were released, they were arrested and transported to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Both men, 52-year-old Tony Fredrick Terry and 53-year-old Edward Terry Jr., were arrested and charged with:

Tony Frederick Terry, 52. Credit: Richmond County Sheriff’s Office

Assault with a deadly weapon resulting in serious injury

2 counts of assault and battery

Tony Terry was served three outstanding civil orders for arrest for child support. He was processed under a $25,000 secure bond for assault charges and received a $22,872.27 cash bond for the child support cases.

Edward Terry Jr., 53. Credit: Richmond County Sheriff’s Office

Edward Terry was served one outstanding civil order for arrest for child support. He was processed under a $25,000 secure bond for the assault charges and received a $8,962.07 cash bond for the child support case.