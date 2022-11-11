STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two men are facing charges in connection to a 1992 murder and robbery at a home in Statesville, according to the Statesville Police Department.

Police Chief David Onley announced on August 4, 2022, that 50-year-old Reaco Wesley Burton and 54-year-old Sheldon Demetrius Summers would face several charges related to the shooting.

Reaco Wesley Burton, Sheldon Demetrius Summers (photos by NCDPS, Statesville Police)

In 1992, Willie Gene Allison, 38, and Michael Scott III, 37, were shot and killed during a robbery at a home on Washington Street. A third man was also shot, but survived, police said.

Burton is already serving a 62-year sentence in state prison for an unrelated homicide, robbery and assault in Iredell County, officials said.

Summers was arrested on August 16 during a traffic stop in New Jersey. He was extradited to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

Both men are facing charges of two counts of murder, one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and four counts of armed robbery.