CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people are being treated for injuries following a shooting at a gas station in northeast Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

When officers arrived, they saw two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to the hospital and their injuries appear to be non-life threatening, police said.

The shooting happened at 1:13 p.m. Monday, July 17, at a 7-Eleven gas station located in the 3700 block of North Tryon Street, according to police.

No word on a potential suspect at this time.