CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people are being treated for injuries following a shooting at a gas station in northeast Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
When officers arrived, they saw two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Both were taken to the hospital and their injuries appear to be non-life threatening, police said.
The shooting happened at 1:13 p.m. Monday, July 17, at a 7-Eleven gas station located in the 3700 block of North Tryon Street, according to police.
No word on a potential suspect at this time.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.